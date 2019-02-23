Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 215.95M 6.50 35.26M 1.72 35.16 Mercury General Corporation 3.38B 0.88 5.73M 1.53 37.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Mercury General Corporation. Mercury General Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Mercury General Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 16.33% 14.3% 4.9% Mercury General Corporation -0.17% 5.6% 1.8%

Dividends

$0.27 per share with a dividend yield of 0.44% is the annual dividend that Kinsale Capital Group Inc. pay. Meanhile, Mercury General Corporation’s yearly dividend is $2.5 per share and 4.69% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Mercury General Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Mercury General Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -3.02% -1.49% 0.72% 10.01% 42.02% 34.07% Mercury General Corporation 0.14% -7.26% 7.1% 17.77% 4.65% 6.16%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Mercury General Corporation.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Mercury General Corporation.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.