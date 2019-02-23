Klingenstein Fields & Co Increased Position in Starbucks (SBUX); Check Point Software Tech Lt (Put) (CHKP) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Lowered Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Put) (CHKP) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.65M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 438,873 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 685.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 102,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 117,221 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.66 million, up from 14,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 11.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU) by 460,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $48.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,387 shares to 326,782 shares, valued at $45.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,239 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $47.71 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Varma Vivek C sold $4.93M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 70,364 shares. On Tuesday, September 11 ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $5.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 99,166 shares. TERUEL JAVIER G sold $8.78 million worth of stock or 166,666 shares. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26 million on Tuesday, January 29.