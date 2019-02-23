KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Contrasting side by side

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries Inc. 165.99M 1.22 8.10M -0.38 0.00 Nokia Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates KVH Industries Inc. and Nokia Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KVH Industries Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries Inc. -4.88% -7.8% -4% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -5.9% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

KVH Industries Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Nokia Corporation on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KVH Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nokia Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. KVH Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Dividends

Meanhile, Nokia Corporation’s yearly dividend is $0.22 per share and 3.59% dividend yield. KVH Industries Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for KVH Industries Inc. and Nokia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nokia Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

KVH Industries Inc. has a 75.59% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Competitively the consensus price target of Nokia Corporation is $7.17, which is potential 14.90% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KVH Industries Inc. seems more appealing than Nokia Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.9% of KVH Industries Inc. shares and 7% of Nokia Corporation shares. KVH Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KVH Industries Inc. -2.75% -2.58% -9.42% -2.14% 9.05% 5.89% Nokia Corporation 3.84% -5.02% 5.38% -3.73% 22.68% 21.89%

For the past year KVH Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Nokia Corporation

Summary

Nokia Corporation beats KVH Industries Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.