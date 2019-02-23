La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 5.87M 27.34 192.60M -7.91 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation N/A 0.00 15.21M -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and OncoCyte Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -3,281.09% -188% -94.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -219% -119.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and OncoCyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 0 2.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 22.55% and an $7.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.6% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.2% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -4.56% -14.65% -38.27% -55.02% -56.94% -57.09% OncoCyte Corporation -8.82% -22.5% -32.61% -45.61% -69.9% -66.67%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than OncoCyte Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats OncoCyte Corporation.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.