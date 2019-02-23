Lam Research (LRCX) Market Valuation Declined While Marlowe Partners LP Lifted Stake by $15.76 Million; As F M C (FMC) Shares Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,293 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.19 million, down from 170,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 832,486 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 80.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 104,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,765 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.46M, up from 129,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.71 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. Heckart Christine sold $354,616 worth of stock.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley steps aside on Lam Research – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: MKC, XLNX – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 1/24: (AZPN) (XLNX) (LRCX) Higher; (BGG) (MKC) (UMPQ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FMC Corp. sees flat Q1 EBITDA, earnings at low end of guidance range – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Not The Best Time, But A Good Time To Go Long Livent – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $352,669 activity. Shares for $251,650 were bought by CORDEIRO EDUARDO E.

