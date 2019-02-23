Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Share Value Declined While Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Holding by $389,712; As Williams Companies (WMB) Market Value Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Its Position by $3.78 Billion

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 169.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 138,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,995 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.01 billion, up from 82,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 2.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.14 million, down from 224,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 1.26 million shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A. Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856 worth of stock or 9,760 shares. $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Dunn Micheal G. on Friday, November 2. Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $25,750 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $289.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) by 12,700 shares to 217,002 shares, valued at $4.04B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,922 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 22.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.87 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $156.23 million for 15.07 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $527.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10,374 shares to 27,438 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).