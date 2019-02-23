Leigh Creek Energy Limited (LCK) Soars 14.29% on Feb 23

Shares of Leigh Creek Energy Limited (ASX:LCK) last traded at 0.2, representing a move of 14.29%, or 0.025 per share, on volume of 5.75 million shares. After opening the trading day at 0.175, shares of Leigh Creek Energy Limited traded in a close range. Leigh Creek Energy Limited currently has a total float of 482.17M shares and on average sees 841,581 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.085 and high of 0.34.

Why More Investors Are Looking Into S&P/ASX 200 Stocks

Australia takes pride with good corporate governance, which is why it is one of Asia’s fastest growing economies today. A nation’s good corporate governance improves its growth potentials as it lures domestic and foreign investors alike to bank on its equity market. CG Watch, which publishes ranks top Asian markets in terms of corporate governance biannually, has included Australia in its recent list.

The Australian Equity Market

Leigh Creek Energy Limited is traded on the The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) one of the biggest stock exchanges in Asia. And Leigh Creek Energy Limited also included in its list. As of May 2014, over 2,000 companies are listed on the ASX, boasting with a total market capitalization of almost A$2 trillion.

One of the benchmark indices in Australia is the S&P/ASX 200, which tracks as much as 200 most actively traded stocks on the ASX.

The S&P/ASX 200

The S&P/ASX 200 carries on from All Ordinaries, which was formed in January 1980 to serve as the main Australian benchmark index, when it was established in April 2000. It had started at 3,133.30 points.

Continuing from the history of All Ordinaries, the S&P/ASX 200 had hit its all-time low of 1,358.50 points in November 1992. Eventually, it was able to recover, hitting its all-time high of 6,828.70 points during the same month in 2007. In February of that year, the S&P/ASX 200 had first reached the 6,000 mark. Investors had flocked the ASX that time, seeking for safe-haven assets in preparation for the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 amid early signs pointing out to its onslaught. Australia have always boasted with a compelling borrowing environment, which is why investors have always relied to its economy for valuable investment growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 is rebalanced quarterly by a panel of five members, the Index Committee. The review happens on the 16th of every quarter-end month— March, June, September, and December. Up to 200 companies make up the S&P/ASX, depending on their liquidity, market capitalization, and other factors. Leigh Creek Energy Limited liquidity gives it an ability to perform the obligations with ease.

The S&P/ASX 200 is a free-float market-capitalization-weighted index, which means that stocks are evaluated based on their respective market capitalizations with respect to their share prices. Given this, stocks held by venture capitalists and the government are excluded since they are not often traded on the ASX.

When the components of the S&P/ASX 200 were last reviewed on September 16, six stocks had been removed while six new stocks had been included. Roughly 40% of the index is composed of the financial sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 represents about 80% of the total market valuation on the ASX, which is why it is an important indicator of the Australian economy. Similarly, it has a huge impact on the entire Asian economy.

Investors can surely benefit from the low interest rates and a healthy equity market in Australia. Leigh Creek Energy Limited has relatively good liquidity. That being said, investing in ASX stocks is highly recommended for those who are seeking higher near-term and long-term returns alike. Investors prefer the companies like Leigh Creek Energy Limited where they can easily see its liquidity ratio.

More recent Leigh Creek Energy Limited (ASX:LCK) news were published by: Fool.com.Au which released: “Why these 4 ASX shares are climbing higher today – Motley Fool Australia” on October 11, 2018. Also Fool.com.Au published the news titled: “These small cap ASX shares are pushing higher today – Motley Fool Australia” on September 19, 2018. Fool.com.Au‘s news article titled: “Why Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) and these shares are in trading halts today – Motley Fool Australia” with publication date: October 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Leigh Creek Energy Limited operates as an energy firm in Australia. The company has market cap of $96.43 million. The firm explores for coal and synthesis gas deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship project is the Leigh Creek Energy project located to the north of Adelaide, South Australia.