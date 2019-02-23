Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:AMCIU) Comparing side by side

Since Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leisure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Leisure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units are owned by institutional investors at 49.92% and 0% respectively. 13.39% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.92% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 2.07% AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 2.07% stronger performance while AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units has -0.1% weaker performance.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.