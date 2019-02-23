Leisure Capital Management Has Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $577,080 as Stock Rose; Usca Ria Maintains Position in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 263.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 21.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04 million, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $123.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,504 shares to 9,694 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. The insider HARRIS JOHN W bought 10,000 shares worth $711,500.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 178 selling transactions for $217.06 million activity. $1.13M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J. $219,784 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. 5,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $795,309 on Wednesday, October 3. Shares for $21.91 million were sold by Dayon Alexandre on Tuesday, September 25. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. Weaver Amy E sold $656,788 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, December 17.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $981.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 31,176 shares to 28,464 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 249,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,677 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

