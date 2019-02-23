Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 78.86M 7.40 132.67M -1.29 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. N/A 202.06 55.89M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -168.23% 0% -36.2% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 371.87%. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s potential upside is 397.24% and its consensus target price is $9. Based on the data shown earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.2% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. About 0.31% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.67% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.73% -19.21% -34.22% -43.79% -27.78% -27.63% VBI Vaccines Inc. -15.63% -36.02% -34.15% -58.97% -67.78% -68.38%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.