Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

We will be comparing the differences between Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 251.45M 10.09 143.32M 8.82 16.84 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 23.37M 10.40 49.17M -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 57.00% 32.3% 13.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -210.40% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 126.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $270.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.8%. About 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.8% -8.81% -42.02% -22.84% 12.91% 8.54% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 14.01% -8% 0% 0% 0% -21.32%

For the past year Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.