Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 56.30M 2.44 70.29M -1.30 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 15.70M 14.48 21.76M 0.47 10.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lilis Energy Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Lilis Energy Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. -124.85% 391.2% -20.7% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 138.60% 346.4% 256.7%

Volatility and Risk

Lilis Energy Inc. has a beta of -0.78 and its 178.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s 107.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.07 beta.

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust also pays out annual dividends at $0.47 per share and at a 9.61% dividend yield. Lilis Energy Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares and 24.5% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -2.91% -34.64% -61.17% -60.86% -56.04% -60.86% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -7.14% -13.18% -12.23% -27.78% -39.34% -41.63%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats on 9 of the 12 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.