Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Increased Stake; Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Shareholder Scout Investments Lifted Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 44.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 99,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,337 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.24M, up from 223,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 2.02M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 21,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 493,086 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.57M, up from 471,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 850,468 shares traded or 174.88% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 4.05% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.05% the S&P500.

More recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “December 20th Options Now Available For LKQ – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “LKQ Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on Thursday, February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ (LKQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $624.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 39,260 shares to 113,417 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 22,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,097 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 482,894 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 36,316 shares. S&Co owns 13,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,727 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1.07 million shares. One Trading LP holds 44,647 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 118,048 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 5,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.06 million shares. Portolan Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1.45% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 464,782 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd holds 113,155 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Hound Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.80M shares. 75,000 are owned by Oz Mgmt Lp. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 18,600 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since October 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $180,862 activity. Quinn John S also sold $260,456 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on Monday, January 14. 1,000 shares valued at $26,500 were bought by Laroyia Varun on Friday, October 26.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 4,833 shares to 45,147 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc. by 94,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,379 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Societas Europaea (AZSEY).

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Near 10% Annual Return From A Great Franchise, Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancolombia: Deteriorating Fundamentals And Political Uncertainty Make Risk/Reward Unattractive – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bancolombia: An Innovative And Undervalued South American Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bancolombia: Favorable Economic Conditions May Provide Excess Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora Uribe on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 11, 2018.