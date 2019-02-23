Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Ftb Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $547,200; Payden & Rygel Increased At&T (T) Stake by $10.04 Million as Market Value Declined

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in At&T (T) by 88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 304,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.83M, up from 345,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 79.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 285 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 644 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, up from 359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.13. About 581,808 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19,300 shares to 900 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,550 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M. Tanner Bruce L had sold 11,203 shares worth $3.46 million on Wednesday, November 7.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 951 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,360 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Technology Alphadex Fd Usd Isin #Us33734x1761 Sedol #B4v4xq5 (FXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.