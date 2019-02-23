Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increases Position in State Str (STT); Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 90% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 1.57M shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 40.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 3.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $938.58 million, up from 7.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 2.48 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE

More important recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the 6th Annual Bernstein Financials Summit Co-hosted by Autonomous Research – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Fidelity, T. Rowe Price buy into GE CEO Culpâ€™s leadership – Boston Business Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab beefs up commission-free ETF lineup – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan pushes ahead in ETFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ally owns 0.92% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 55,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 245,739 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,000 are held by Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc. 1.48M are owned by Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership. Dana Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,948 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware reported 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.25% or 22,501 shares. 1.21 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Wealthfront accumulated 14,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New England Research And Inc reported 9,250 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 0.06% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 65,838 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California-based Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 232,000 shares to 16.59 million shares, valued at $871.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.57M shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.79 million activity. Shares for $1.74 million were sold by HOOLEY JOSEPH L on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 1,621 shares valued at $115,496 was made by Sullivan George E on Thursday, November 15. The insider Erickson Andrew sold 231 shares worth $16,459. On Tuesday, October 23 de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $34,310 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 500 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Cimarex Energy (XEC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New pipelines drain Permian crude inventories to four-month low – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Unilever, Penn National Gaming, Healthcare Services Group, Cimarex Energy, Kinross Gold, and NOW â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 722,508 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York owns 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 14,407 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 30,200 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 61,985 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York reported 2,585 shares. Angelo Gordon Limited Partnership owns 12,500 shares. Architects reported 90 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 294,253 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1,540 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 255,170 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,699 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 2,429 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $584.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 29,750 shares to 214,750 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $77,871 activity. 320 shares were bought by STEWART LISA A, worth $26,897 on Thursday, August 30.