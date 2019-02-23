Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

Both Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 144.80M 49.84 62.98M -2.08 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. N/A 910.87 80.14M -3.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Loxo Oncology Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Loxo Oncology Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. -43.49% -16.4% -8.7% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -90.2%

Risk & Volatility

Loxo Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 2.22 and it happens to be 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Loxo Oncology Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Loxo Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Loxo Oncology Inc.’s downside potential is -11.50% at a $207.67 consensus price target. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38 consensus price target and a 227.59% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Loxo Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares and 64.6% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. 7.3% are Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.5% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. -3.59% -23.23% -18.07% -24.66% 70.01% 60.82% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -5.82% -30.72% -35.51% -42.18% -30.88% -33.65%

For the past year Loxo Oncology Inc. has 60.82% stronger performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has -33.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Loxo Oncology Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.