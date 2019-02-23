Luminex Del (LMNX) Position Increased by Reliant Investment Management Llc; Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding Raised by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 39.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,334 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 7,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $157.79. About 885,291 shares traded or 91.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Reliant Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $909,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 362,616 shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has risen 29.65% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $329.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 4,130 shares to 57,460 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 7,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,830 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Diageo’s Results For The First Half Of FY 2019? – Forbes” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo +5% after strong results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “DSW’s Marijuana Tie-Up With Green Growth Brands Isn’t a Surprise – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Stock Still Can Move Higher – Investorplace.com” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European earnings trigger premarket movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Luminex (LMNX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Luminex (LMNX) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luminex out-licenses xMAP to AllerGenis – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trevena leads healthcare gainers; OPKO Health and Pain Therapeutics among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 05, 2019.