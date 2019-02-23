Lvw Advisors Boosted Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $781,830 as Stock Price Declined; Ncr New (NCR) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Increased Stake by $1.37 Million

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,755 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.06M, up from 38,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 560,500 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.92M, up from 511,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 741,497 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR)

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $6.53 million activity. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 15,850 shares. The insider Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M. Another trade for 7,855 shares valued at $619,861 was made by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. 2,798 shares were sold by Hansen Neil A, worth $214,914 on Friday, December 14. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Rosenthal David S had sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $356.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (Prn) by 15,501 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.41% or 21,444 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Com reported 26,262 shares stake. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 1.42 million shares stake. Cap Guardian holds 3,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burns J W And has 1.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). B Riley Wealth holds 15,435 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.45% or 7,615 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsr Limited Liability owns 30,657 shares. 648,619 were accumulated by Wesbanco State Bank. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.54% stake. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amica Mutual owns 158,342 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 11,508 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 103,200 shares to 737,125 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,300 shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

