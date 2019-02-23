Lynch & Associates Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $930,088; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $485,369

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 9.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,027 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.33 million, up from 89,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 4.08 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 120,211 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.69 million, up from 109,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93 million shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80M and $296.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,718 shares to 145,782 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 259,601 shares. 1,115 were reported by Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 13,364 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 68,050 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1,138 are owned by Vantage Ltd. Southpoint Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.00 million shares stake. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 3,589 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 668,971 shares. S R Schill Associate has 23.87% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 332,889 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 25,255 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 0.59% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 28,482 shares. 1,921 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc. Usca Ria Limited owns 69,317 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Palo Capital invested 1.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $893,356 activity. The insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050. Shenoy Navin sold $85,114 worth of stock or 1,821 shares. McBride Kevin Thomas sold 6,500 shares worth $295,945.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley Advisers Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 552,086 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Roberts Glore And Commerce Inc Il has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Shoker Counsel has 23,365 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hbk Invs LP holds 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 202,187 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 514,296 shares. State Street Corporation owns 195.33 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Holderness Invs Co accumulated 1.94% or 90,971 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability, Alabama-based fund reported 25,877 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cognios Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,820 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Foundation Resources Mgmt Inc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 293,887 shares.

