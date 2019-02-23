M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Position in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) by $369,840; Signature Financial Management Increased Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position by $5.80 Million; Market Valuation Declined

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 37.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,931 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, up from 2,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.13. About 581,808 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized

Signature Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 209.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Financial Management Inc bought 145,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,259 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.77 million, up from 69,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 491,978 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 25.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $381.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Dobleline Total Return Tactical Etf by 13,265 shares to 47,003 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 7,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,401 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finemark Bancorporation has invested 0.97% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 8,300 were reported by Advisor Ptnrs Lc. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 20,377 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 32,008 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust has 1.06% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,142 were reported by Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. First Bankshares has invested 0.72% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 236 are owned by Mercer Advisers Inc. Conning Inc stated it has 1.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.69% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company holds 3,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 27,437 shares. Benedict Advsr reported 6,954 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 6. Tanner Bruce L also sold $3.46 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, November 7.