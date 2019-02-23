M Holdings Securities Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding by $544,410 as Share Value Rose; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Shareholder Carlyle Group LP Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 16.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,654 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85M, down from 24,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

Carlyle Group Lp decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 88.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlyle Group Lp sold 4.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 596,809 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.86 million, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlyle Group Lp who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 1.08 million shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has declined 0.19% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – DEAL FOR $67.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 144,786 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 490 are owned by Horrell Capital. Sentinel Trust Company Lba, a Texas-based fund reported 12,756 shares. Madison Invest has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Valley National Advisers Inc has 0.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edmp stated it has 3.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested in 218,208 shares or 3.25% of the stock. 213.43M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atwood & Palmer reported 26,157 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 7.09 million shares. 23,776 were reported by Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 297,713 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 447,202 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million. On Friday, December 14 PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,000 shares. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 7,899 shares worth $1.08M on Friday, September 7. Another trade for 264,465 shares valued at $38.60 million was made by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Sneed Michael E sold $4.41M worth of stock or 30,943 shares. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M was sold by Fasolo Peter.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $381.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Agribusiness Etf by 5,968 shares to 18,261 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Short (CSJ) by 63,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Latest From Johnson & Johnson’s Asbestos Scandal (NYSE:JNJ) – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Could Geron Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “JNJ’s TECNIS Eyhance IOL available in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/21: (IMDZ) (CYH) (CAR) Higher; (CBLK) (MIC) (DPZ) (JNJ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shares of PEGI Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Attractive 8.4% Yield From Renewable Energy For Income And Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pattern Energy Group: Go Where The Wind Blows – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pattern Energy Group Shores Up Confidence In Its Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pattern Energy Group Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.27% Yield (PEGI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2018.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $146,774 activity.