Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

We will be comparing the differences between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 29.78M -2.13 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -9% -8.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -23.7% -16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 73.7 and 73.7. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.6% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders held 3.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.39% -46.33% -51.32% -58.79% 37.05% 22.99% Kazia Therapeutics Limited -1.21% -9.19% -22.98% -45.92% -21.17% -15.47%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.