MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Comparing side by side

Since MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. 36.90M 2.89 4.09M 0.34 23.58 Asure Software Inc. 79.84M 1.31 10.82M 0.32 18.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MAM Software Group Inc. and Asure Software Inc. Asure Software Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MAM Software Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MAM Software Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Asure Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MAM Software Group Inc. and Asure Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 11.08% 25% 10.8% Asure Software Inc. -13.55% -13.2% -4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.02 beta indicates that MAM Software Group Inc. is 98.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Asure Software Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MAM Software Group Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Asure Software Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Asure Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MAM Software Group Inc. and Asure Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MAM Software Group Inc. has a 9.47% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9.25. Asure Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 89.78% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Asure Software Inc. seems more appealing than MAM Software Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MAM Software Group Inc. and Asure Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.3% and 71.2% respectively. 20.3% are MAM Software Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Asure Software Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -5.41% 6.49% -1.59% -8.01% 0.37% 7.06% Asure Software Inc. 4.22% -48.39% -58.82% -66.85% -60.39% -58%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc. has 7.06% stronger performance while Asure Software Inc. has -58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors MAM Software Group Inc. beats Asure Software Inc.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.