Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by $5.45 Million; Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Lifted Holding by $3.70 Million as Stock Rose

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 9.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 59,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 670,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.91 million, up from 610,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 678,563 shares traded or 16.79% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has declined 8.49% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 9.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 97,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.71M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.27M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has risen 2.24% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 213,760 shares to 4.58 million shares, valued at $47.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 220,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MXIM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.03% less from 247.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finemark National Bank Trust owns 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 3,789 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0.01% or 22,665 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 564 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 111,469 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 30,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability Com owns 286,607 shares. Montana-based Davidson Inv Advisors has invested 1.09% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Account reported 64,630 shares stake. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Shoker Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.54% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Private Harbour & Counsel Lc has 0.6% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 51,757 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 408,492 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 13,201 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $62.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 173,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,640 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.