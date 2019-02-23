Marco Investment Management Cut Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD) Stock Declined, Summit Equities Trimmed by $26.40 Million Its Holding

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,709 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.63 million, down from 120,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 4.08 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video)

Summit Equities Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD) by 2.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Equities Inc sold 919 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,519 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $905.54M, down from 32,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Equities Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 3.47 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $702.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 5,250 shares to 11,990 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia-based Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Planning Advsrs Lc has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fiera Cap stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.19% stake. 275,867 are held by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Llc holds 1.8% or 210,444 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Woodstock Corporation holds 0.62% or 31,591 shares. Haverford reported 357,180 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.32% or 136,639 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 5,043 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 1.45% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 100,232 shares. Trustco Bancorp Corporation N Y owns 5,333 shares. Union Bancshares stated it has 0.69% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $328,225 activity. On Monday, November 5 HACKETT JAMES T sold $673,375 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 25,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BARTH CARIN MARCY, worth $250,000. FOWLER W RANDALL also bought $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares.

Summit Equities Inc, which manages about $2.45 billion and $601.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jp Morgan Mkts by 205 shares to 20,182 shares, valued at $332.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND) by 311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ptnrs Gp Ag invested in 0.29% or 85,758 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Llc reported 7,700 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 317,291 shares. St Johns Mngmt Limited owns 1,289 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited has 0.23% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Financial Advisory holds 10,558 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Washington Fincl Bank reported 600 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network owns 1,588 shares. Verity Asset accumulated 0.31% or 11,035 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 277,310 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 211,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Liability accumulated 1,700 shares. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel accumulated 1.1% or 42,619 shares.