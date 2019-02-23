Mason Capital Management Stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) Has Upped by $13.79 Million as Stock Declined; Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Cut Its Position by $389,180 as Valuation Rose

Mason Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) by 7.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc bought 320,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $190.74 million, up from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 968,219 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 8.38% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 8,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 233,406 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.43M, down from 242,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 771,957 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi to Roseanne: Racism Not Among Ambien’s Many Side Effects; 09/04/2018 – SANOFI SA SASY.PA : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 83 FROM EUR 81; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Negotiations with Advent International for Sale of Sanofi’s Zentiva; 27/03/2018 – SANOFI – FDA APPROVED SANOFI’S TOUJEO (INSULIN GLARGINE 300 UNITS/ML) MAX SOLOSTAR; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics in lmmunology; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40,645 shares to 49,967 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 112,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).