Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Incline Global Management Upped Its Holding; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shareholder Fil LTD Has Lifted Position by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 73.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 96,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 228,145 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.79M, up from 131,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 1.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 11,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $115.21 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $92.35. About 223,817 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 10.90% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.52 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. The insider McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold $4.04M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 983 are held by Bremer Trust Association. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,904 shares. First Natl Trust holds 0.11% or 4,720 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Com holds 1.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 60,479 shares. Moreover, Polen Cap Ltd Com has 2.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maple Incorporated holds 66,598 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. 238,256 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott. Ghp Invest Advsrs invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fdx Advisors holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 58,322 shares. Monetary Management Group invested in 11,270 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 30,652 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 71,770 shares. Allen Ops Ltd Co accumulated 5.14% or 64,056 shares. Grimes And Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,517 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (Call) (NYSE:MAS) by 290,000 shares to 962,500 shares, valued at $35.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (Call) (NYSE:SHW) by 83,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,300 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.