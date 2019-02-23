Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $9.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $340,510 as Valuation Declined

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73 million, down from 2,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc. (MKC) by 11.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 76,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 609,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.24 million, down from 685,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 1.96 million shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 29,126 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.86% or 155,136 shares. Blue Chip Prtn invested in 478 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Rfg Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 551 shares. 100 are owned by Armstrong Henry H. 1,844 were reported by Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Com. Btc Cap reported 1.6% stake. Herald Invest Ltd holds 1.02% or 2,000 shares. Colorado-based Jbf has invested 4.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 7,507 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 410 shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 2.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 1.75% or 2.17 million shares. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,563 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. $3.02M worth of stock was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22 million. $27.69M worth of stock was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31 million. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $3.21M was made by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, November 15 Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,726 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 47,177 shares. Hamel Associate Inc has 0.42% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 7,350 shares. Zeke Ltd stated it has 1,643 shares. Kessler Group Incorporated Ltd accumulated 749 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.2% stake. Lincoln Limited Liability holds 2,257 shares. Chemical Financial Bank stated it has 2,565 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 48,288 were reported by Kdi Cap Limited Company. West Oak Capital Lc reported 3,190 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 194,878 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 24,733 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability invested in 6,738 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $30.75 million activity. 27,700 shares were sold by Swift Malcolm, worth $3.94M. $710,000 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares were sold by MANGAN MICHAEL D. Manzone Lisa sold $1.39 million worth of stock. WILSON ALAN D sold $15.61 million worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Friday, October 19. $7.29M worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by Kurzius Lawrence Erik. $730,633 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $15.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 1.44 million shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $42.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

