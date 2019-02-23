McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC-V) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of McCormick & Company Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.27% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand McCormick & Company Incorporated has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 17.63% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has McCormick & Company Incorporated and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 17.25% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.28% 21.60% 11.24%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting McCormick & Company Incorporated and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 933.40M 5.41B 22.29 Industry Average 148.31M 4.52B 36.45

McCormick & Company Incorporated has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.50 1.67 2.45

The competitors have a potential upside of 27.55%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of McCormick & Company Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.34% 0.78% 16.7% 49.38% 50.75% 49.67% Industry Average 2.91% 7.77% 21.88% 26.76% 19.74% 21.90%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

$2.08 per share with a dividend yield of 1.59% is the annual dividend that McCormick & Company Incorporated pays. On the other side McCormick & Company Incorporated’s peers have dividend yield of 3.04%.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated’s competitors beat McCormick & Company Incorporated.