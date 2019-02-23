Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Raised Its Position; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv (BUD) Stock Price Declined, Motley Fool Wealth Management Upped by $1.16 Million Its Stake

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv (BUD) by 21.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 13,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,916 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.65 million, up from 62,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 3.28M shares traded or 88.45% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 152,238 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.47M, up from 150,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.17. About 3.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Llc holds 373,903 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 0.02% stake. Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.29% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Trust Co Of Virginia Va holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 53,847 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Amer Asset Mgmt reported 3,711 shares stake. Weitz Mgmt accumulated 17,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 625 shares. Benedict Fin Advsr Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 9,329 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 79 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 68,070 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 865 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Advisors LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 669,427 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Century reported 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.82M shares. Hl Fincl Svcs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 99,243 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 2.91M shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.31% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has 1.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,015 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.88% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 19,930 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 56,608 shares. Boston Management stated it has 24,592 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. First Merchants reported 0.2% stake. Zacks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,780 shares. Financial Counselors Inc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $63.19 million activity. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock or 1,328 shares. Borden Ian Frederick sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666. Krulewitch Jerome N also sold $562,335 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, October 24. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 8,960 shares to 21,520 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,126 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

