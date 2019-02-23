Meeder Asset Management Has Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Oge Energy (OGE) Position as Shares Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 31.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.54% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 20,114 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $731,000, down from 29,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 1.61 million shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 17.72% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.72% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 78.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 69,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,009 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.10 million, up from 87,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 22.83 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $366.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,680 shares to 119,950 shares, valued at $19.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TFLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OGE shares while 105 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 120.67 million shares or 0.31% less from 121.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OGE’s profit will be $45.94M for 46.51 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.45% negative EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $5,120 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $395,000 was sold by Horn Patricia D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 53,496 shares to 18,465 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 17,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,162 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).