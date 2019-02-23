MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc N/A 0.00 72.78M -2.70 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 13.88M 158.69 112.06M -2.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. -807.35% -32.7% -30.9%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 21.7 and 21.7 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 52.08% and its consensus target price is $65.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.2% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 98.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -7.85% -6.25% 3.41% -17% 0% -17% Acceleron Pharma Inc. -9.13% -14.31% -6.67% 37.98% 37.04% 13.34%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.