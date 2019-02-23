Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 65.17M 5.63 133.95M -4.31 0.00 Insmed Incorporated N/A 0.00 298.09M -3.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -205.54% -69.8% -33.4% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -81.8% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 1 5 2.83

Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $30.4 consensus price target and a 6.70% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 0%. About 11.18% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -26.89% -39.22% -63.95% -80.13% -89.6% -90.19% Insmed Incorporated -10.5% -4.58% -21.07% -43.18% -42.91% -48.59%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Insmed Incorporated.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.