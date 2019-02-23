Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 13.41M 14.18 43.13M -1.73 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 228.27M 0.49 69.68M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -321.63% -41.7% -30.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. -30.53% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 0%. 19.12% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.32% -22.5% -31.38% -29.27% 0% -80.81% Fortress Biotech Inc. -5.5% 3.75% -9.29% -24.55% 0% -27.03%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.