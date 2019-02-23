Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Holding In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Boosted; As Beneficial Bancorp (Bncl) (BNCL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Lowered by $749,184 Its Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 179,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 567,890 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.41 million, up from 388,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Beneficial Bancorp (Bncl) (BNCL) by 27.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 46,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, down from 168,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Beneficial Bancorp (Bncl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 113,025 shares traded. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) has declined 9.20% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BNCL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Beneficial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNCL); 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP INC BNCL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06/SHR; 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 24/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 13 Days; 06/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – BENEFICIAL BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.20%, EST. 3.07%; 15/03/2018 Beneficial Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Beneficial Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $290.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries (Mhk) (NYSE:MHK) by 8,671 shares to 66,367 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 19,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh).

More notable recent Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Year Ahead: The Bear and Bull Cases for Stocks in 2019 – Nasdaq" on January 02, 2019

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,200 shares to 479,360 shares, valued at $79.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 202,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,365 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $11.46 million activity. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $508,992 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, December 17. Parker Mary Jayne also sold $3.44M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Disney sheds more light on Star Wars land characters ahead of grand opening – Orlando Business Journal" on February 18, 2019

