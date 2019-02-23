Mercer Intl (MERC) Stock Price Declined While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lowered Position by $332,000 as Valuation Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 56.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253,000, down from 7,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 13.07 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 52.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 141,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,155 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15 million, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 213,564 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 12.95% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.67, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MERC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 48.18 million shares or 4.17% more from 46.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 0.02% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Co owns 23,185 shares. First Trust LP stated it has 22,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 337,312 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.04 million shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Walthausen And Company Limited Liability Company reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Franklin Resource accumulated 200,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 82,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 1,134 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,500 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag reported 60,011 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 48,600 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Panagora Asset Management reported 24,592 shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 172,190 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $29.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 416,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers International Group Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 3.25M shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Brown Advisory Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mark Asset Management stated it has 165,640 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bp Pcl holds 94,000 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 81,775 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited holds 12 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 32,684 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 192,214 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 4,200 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Corporation.