Meridian Management Co Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Declined; Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) Share Price Declined While Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped by $16.58 Million Its Holding

Meridian Management Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,148 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97 million, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) by 135.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.41M, up from 766,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Travelport Worldwide Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 1.66M shares traded. Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) has risen 19.95% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TVPT News: 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20180994: Elliott Associates, L.P.; Travelport Worldwide Limited; 26/03/2018 – The report, citing sources, comes after Elliott said in a regulatory filing it owns 11.8 percent of Travelport’s outstanding shares; 26/03/2018 – ELLIOT TAKES 11.8% TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE STAKE, MAY URGE SALE; 26/03/2018 – ELLIOTT REPORTS TRAVELPORT STAKE, URGES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 26/03/2018 – Travelport Worldwide: Elliott Associates Has Taken 11.8% Economic Interest in Co; 26/03/2018 – TRAVELPORT CONSIDERS CONTRIBUTIONS BY ALL HLDRS ABOUT STRATEGY; 03/05/2018 – TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD – REITERATE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 716,375 shares to 585,919 shares, valued at $84.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

More notable recent Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelport Worldwide +6% as Siris Capital, Elliott said near acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Travelport takes $4.4B buyout offer – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) CEO Gordon Wilson on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TVPT Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Travel tech giant Travelport being acquired in $4.4B deal – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

