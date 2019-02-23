Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Contrasting side by side

Since Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 59.72M -2.98 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 471.43M 1.30 33.68M -2.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -44.6% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% -25.8% -11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. dividend pay is $10.55 per share with 176.13% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $4, and a -35.28% downside potential. Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 81.75%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 4.05% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.52% -10.32% -27.3% -52.08% -59.35% -58.44% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -6.85% -8.47% -8.51% -41.63% -8.29% -11.28%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.