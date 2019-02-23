Metlife (MET) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $8.96 Million; Immunomedics (IMMU) Holding Maintained by Group One Trading Lp

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 133.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 194,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,539 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.91M, up from 145,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 4.88M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 23.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 56,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,813 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.29 million, up from 245,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 2.00 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has risen 58.85% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $12.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (Put) by 99,700 shares to 267,500 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 41,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,700 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold IMMU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 138.59 million shares or 0.52% less from 139.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 155,879 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 13,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 12,410 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 74,451 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 921,409 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 752,316 shares. Shell Asset invested in 0.01% or 14,573 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 79,685 shares. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 375,881 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 301,813 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 50,825 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.48% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rhenman Prns Asset Management Ab accumulated 0.89% or 425,330 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 31,464 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 28,558 shares to 39,430 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 127,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,812 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).