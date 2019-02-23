MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Comparison side by side

Since MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) are part of the Resorts & Casinos industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International 11.34B 1.31 466.77M 0.81 31.92 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 7.96B 0.74 2.10B 1.38 5.25

Table 1 highlights MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGM Resorts International. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MGM Resorts International is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 4.12% 25.9% 6.3% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 26.38% 68.7% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

MGM Resorts International has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MGM Resorts International. Its rival Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MGM Resorts International.

Dividends

MGM Resorts International dividend pay is $0.48 per share with 1.69% dividend yield annually. Caesars Entertainment Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 0 1 3 2.75 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

$34 is MGM Resorts International’s average price target while its potential upside is 22.70%. On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s potential upside is 14.14% and its average price target is $10.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MGM Resorts International seems more appealing than Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of MGM Resorts International shares and 0.31% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of MGM Resorts International shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MGM Resorts International -4.23% -7.55% -4.19% -18.27% -22.56% -22.67% Caesars Entertainment Corporation -15.14% -24.05% -26.6% -39.5% -42.39% -42.85%

For the past year MGM Resorts International’s stock price has smaller decline than Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.