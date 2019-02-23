Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Declined While Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lowered by $377,340 Its Holding; Legacy Private Trust Decreased Its Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $1.14 Million

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 28.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 7,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82 million, down from 27,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.92. About 1.15M shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.18M, down from 118,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Shares for $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $432,000 worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by BROD FRANK H. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $308.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,285 shares to 43,206 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 11,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,829 shares to 100,758 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $1.05 million activity. 600 shares were sold by Ramirez Jaime A, worth $71,212. Hankin Michael David bought $102,428 worth of stock.