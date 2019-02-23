Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.35M -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Midatech Pharma Plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -60.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Midatech Pharma Plc and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 133.64% and its consensus target price is $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 70.71% are Midatech Pharma Plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -22.31% -46.69% -68.97% -71.17% -81.6% -75.18% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.21% -1.13% -21.67% -28.02% -39.35% -35.78%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc was more bearish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Midatech Pharma Plc beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.