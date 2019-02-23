Middleton & Co Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL); Randgold Res LTD (GOLD) Position Held by Sprott Inc

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Randgold Res Ltd (GOLD) by 38.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 43,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.44% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 157,766 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.44 million, up from 114,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Randgold Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 19.36M shares traded or 221.47% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:GOLD) has declined 4.27% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLD News: 19/04/2018 – WORKERS’ STRIKE IN MALI HALTS GOLD PRODUCTION AT TWO RANDGOLD MINES SINCE WEDNESDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 23/04/2018 – RANDGOLD: MINING INDUSTRY HOPEFUL ON DRC CODE ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Industry Proposals Delivered to Minister of Mines of DR Congo; 10/05/2018 – Randgold Resources FY Production Guidance Intact Despite Soft 1Q; 23/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – COMMISSIONING OF AUTOMATED UNDERGROUND MINE DRIVES PRODUCTION GROWTH AT KIBALI; 14/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L – INDUSTRY IS STILL AWAITING A FORMAL RESPONSE TO THIS PROPOSAL; 09/05/2018 – CRADLE ARC – RECEIVED FORMAL NOTICE FROM RANDGOLD RESOURCES (MALI) SARL TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO AND RANDGOLD IN FEB 2016; 08/03/2018 – RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION – REASON FOR DECREASE IN HEPS IN CURRENT REPORTING PERIOD IS DUE TO PROFIT ON DISPOSAL OF PROSPECTING RIGHTS BEING EXCLUDED; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 15/03/2018 – INN Daily: Randgold Resources: Mining Industry Ready for Engagement with DRC Government

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,920 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.55 million, up from 128,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $641.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 17,140 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,856 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was sold by KONDO CHRIS.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Reports to Watch: CAT, AAPL, FB – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Still the Biggest Holding in Buffettâ€™s Portfolio – Live Trading News” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Faces New Challenges In App Store – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple The Next Nokia? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Limited Liability Com reported 98,609 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 2.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 208,546 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1.94% or 59,590 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York reported 35,790 shares stake. Novare Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.58% or 71,780 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 899,495 shares. Hodges holds 21,149 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial owns 64,504 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mngmt has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 2.61% or 37,865 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation reported 61,678 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 14.70 million shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Lc reported 1.27M shares or 14.64% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).