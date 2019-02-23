Miracle Mile Advisors Has Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $590,100 as Share Price Declined; Cabot Wealth Management Lifted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $1.93 Million; Stock Value Declined

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 119.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 19,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55 million, up from 15,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 646,580 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 34.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,006 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13 million, down from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 10.04M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,970 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3.35M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 72,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.21% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The New York-based Archon Prns Limited Com has invested 1.71% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Artisan Partners LP reported 3.89M shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 25,977 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Amp Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Federated Pa holds 143,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Limited has 0.07% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 4,595 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). World Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,843 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 selling transactions for $16.74 million activity. Ryu Marcus sold $1.68M worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Tuesday, September 18. Conway Craig also sold $32,920 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares. 136 shares were sold by Hung Priscilla, worth $13,687 on Tuesday, September 4. 2,976 shares valued at $242,710 were sold by King James Winston on Tuesday, December 18. The insider DUBOIS GUY sold 798 shares worth $67,830. The insider Sherry Steven P. sold 5,446 shares worth $565,422.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $466.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,768 shares to 38,121 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,763 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $33.34 million activity. Kress Colette had sold 889 shares worth $131,496. Byron Michael also sold $2.97 million worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, September 24. Shoquist Debora sold $858,685 worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Plc accumulated 71,700 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 10,121 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,163 shares. 1.30M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cap Ww holds 0.04% or 545,000 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Ltd has 2.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 106,803 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 2.73 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 359,012 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 975 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Private Co Na has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corporation has 74,833 shares. City reported 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 116 shares.