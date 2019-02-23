Misonix Inc. (MSON) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Comparing side by side

Both Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 40.61M 4.81 3.19M -0.84 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 32.52M 0.24 3.06M -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Misonix Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. -7.86% 0% 0% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. -9.41% -19% -14.9%

Volatility & Risk

Misonix Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s beta is -0.24 which is 124.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Misonix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Misonix Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Misonix Inc.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 27.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Misonix Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 11.8% respectively. About 0.5% of Misonix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 2.8% 0.79% 4.1% 27.91% 65% 74.6% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0% -5.71% -14.51% -18.18% -6.16% -5.26%

For the past year Misonix Inc. has 74.6% stronger performance while Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has -5.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.