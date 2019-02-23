MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Contrasting side by side

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 193.19M 2.64 43.08M -0.44 0.00 Splunk Inc. 1.60B 12.41 313.42M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. -22.30% -76.1% -23.8% Splunk Inc. -19.59% -24.2% -12.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.1 shows that MobileIron Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Splunk Inc.’s beta is 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MobileIron Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Splunk Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Splunk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MobileIron Inc. and Splunk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Splunk Inc. 0 3 12 2.80

On the other hand, Splunk Inc.’s potential downside is -2.05% and its consensus target price is $131.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MobileIron Inc. and Splunk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.1% and 94.4%. About 2.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. -4.12% -7.17% -7.72% 9.65% 21.04% 19.49% Splunk Inc. -2.98% 6.55% -13.5% -7.41% 34.57% 30.85%

For the past year MobileIron Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats MobileIron Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.