Moelis & Company (MC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 885.84M 2.97 140.68M 6.53 5.88 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moelis & Company and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moelis & Company and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 15.88% 21.9% 10.7% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Moelis & Company pays out a $1.91 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.24% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Analyst Recommendations

Moelis & Company and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 1 2.33 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s average target price is $51, while its potential upside is 13.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94% and 35.14%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Moelis & Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -5.02% -11.11% -31.81% -37.74% -14.79% -16.63% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -4.8% -7.37% -11.33% -11.52% -16.16% -17.18%

For the past year Moelis & Company has stronger performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 11 of the 11 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.