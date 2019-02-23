Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Comparison side by side

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 9.98B 1.04 861.70M 12.25 9.79 Sleep Number Corporation 1.53B 0.88 69.54M 1.49 24.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mohawk Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation. Sleep Number Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Mohawk Industries Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Mohawk Industries Inc. is presently more affordable than Sleep Number Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mohawk Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 8.63% 11.9% 6.9% Sleep Number Corporation 4.55% 470% 12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sleep Number Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mohawk Industries Inc. Its rival Sleep Number Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Mohawk Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 4 2 4 2.40 Sleep Number Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.83% and an $141.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mohawk Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Mohawk Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Sleep Number Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -6.31% -5.07% -36.78% -43.13% -57.2% -56.51% Sleep Number Corporation -5.5% -6.86% 0% 18.83% -3.49% -3.62%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. was more bearish than Sleep Number Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Sleep Number Corporation.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.