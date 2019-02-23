Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Contrasting side by side

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. N/A 0.00 12.28M -0.51 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. N/A 45.12 20.56M -0.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -70.7% -54.9% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -176.2% -124.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Pulmatrix Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Moleculin Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.51% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.76% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -6.11% -1.6% -25% -33.87% -34.57% -33.87% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.86% -4.59% -6.24% -35.93% -75.36% -72.74%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.