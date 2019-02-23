Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. N/A 0.00 12.28M -0.51 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 62.80M 2.57 58.10M -2.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -70.7% -54.9% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -92.52% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.4 respectively. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.51% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -6.11% -1.6% -25% -33.87% -34.57% -33.87% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -3.38% -53.66% -55.54% 0% 0% -48.29%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.